AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) --The Queens mother charged with beating her 13-month-old son is due back in court.
Tina Torabi, 30, was arrested earlier this month after her twins were found with bruises all over their body inside the family's Auburndale home.
Her baby girl Elaina died, but Torabi has not been charged with her death.
The children's father, 31-year-old Mohammad Torabi, reportedly jumped off a Manhattan building, killing himself in the days following the incident.
Officials are still waiting for autopsy results on Elaina who was found unconscious with bruises and wounds on her body inside the family's basement apartment in Auburndale on earlier this month.
Officials are looking into whether Mohammad had any connection to his infant's death.
Back in 2017, all five children were removed from the mother and placed with their grandmother after the twins were born with opioids in their system. A judge returned them to their mother in March after no evidence of drug use was found. Child welfare workers made at least one visit to the house since then.
Tina had an order of protection against her estranged husband after he choked her in 2015. His relatives appear to own the Queens house, but he did not live there. He had an open arrest warrant for a child support violation in Nashville, Tennessee.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube