18-year-old charged with shooting and killing mother inside Staten Island home

By Eyewitness News
18-year-old charged with shooting, killing mother inside home

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with shooting and killing his mother on Staten Island Saturday.

Adnan Pelinkovic is facing several charges including murder and attempted murder.

Police officers responded to the family's home on Burbank Avenue in New Dorp around 6:20 p.m. where they found 51-year-old Minire Pelinkovic with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to Staten Island Hospital University North, where she was later died.

Police say Adnon Pelinkovic also injured his 54-year-old father who suffered a cut to his chest, he refused medical attention.

Police said they recovered a gun.

