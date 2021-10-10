18-year-old charged with shooting and killing mother inside Staten Island home

Adnan Pelinkovic is facing several charges including murder and attempted murder.
Police officers responded to the family's home on Burbank Avenue in New Dorp around 6:20 p.m. where they found 51-year-old Minire Pelinkovic with a gunshot wound to the chest.
She was taken to Staten Island Hospital University North, where she was later died.
Police say Adnon Pelinkovic also injured his 54-year-old father who suffered a cut to his chest, he refused medical attention.
Police said they recovered a gun.
ALSO READ | Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip