Mother throws children out window, jumps out of 6-story building in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 24-year-old female threw her two children out the window of a six-story residential building.

Police say the mother then jumped out of the window herself.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Rockaway Parkway.

Police say a one-month-old landed face down and is in critical condition at the hospital.

The mother and two-year-old were not critically injured.

Police say all three victims are at Brookdale Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

