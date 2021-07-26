Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-287 in Edison, New Jersey

Newscopter 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. on Monday on I-287 at the exit ramp for the New Jersey Turnpike in Edison.
The motorcyclist died in the crash.
State and local police were on the scene, investigating the cause of the crash.
Two southbound lanes were closed for the investigation, causing traffic delays to build in the area.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
ALSO READ | 5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube