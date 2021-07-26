Traffic

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-287 in Edison, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-287 in Edison

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey were investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. on Monday on I-287 at the exit ramp for the New Jersey Turnpike in Edison.


The motorcyclist died in the crash.

State and local police were on the scene, investigating the cause of the crash.



Two southbound lanes were closed for the investigation, causing traffic delays to build in the area.


The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

