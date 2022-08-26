Motorcyclist dead after crash on Grand Central Parkway in Queens

QUEENS -- A man has died after a highway motorcycle crash in East Elmhurst, Queens.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Grand Central Parkway at a high rate of speed when he crashed, according to police.

EMS transported him to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have fully closed off all westbound lanes. Traffic is being diverted to Laguardia Service Road with Port Authority warning drivers to "allow extra time."

LaGuardia Airport has also said any travelers trying to make their way to the airport should expect delays on the highway.

