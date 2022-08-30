WATCH LIVE

Passenger killed when motorcycle crashes on Queens boardwalk

Derick Waller Image
ByDerick Waller via WABC logo
20 minutes ago
EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger was killed when a motorcycle crashed on a boardwalk in Queens and now police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk at Beach 47 Street with a 26-year-old passenger when he lost control, struck a bench, and then hit a man who was rollerblading.

In the process, the passenger, 26-year-old David Molina, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist fled on foot.

The 55-year-old rollerblader suffered minor head injuries and was taken to Jamaica Medical Center to be treated.

Motorized or electric bikes, scooters, and ATVs are prohibited on the boardwalk.

