Passenger killed when motorcycle crashes on Queens boardwalk

Derick Waller reports after a passenger was killed when a motorcycle crashed on a boardwalk in Queens.

EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger was killed when a motorcycle crashed on a boardwalk in Queens and now police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk at Beach 47 Street with a 26-year-old passenger when he lost control, struck a bench, and then hit a man who was rollerblading.

In the process, the passenger, 26-year-old David Molina, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist fled on foot.

The 55-year-old rollerblader suffered minor head injuries and was taken to Jamaica Medical Center to be treated.

Motorized or electric bikes, scooters, and ATVs are prohibited on the boardwalk.

MORE NEWS: Wendy's employee in custody for stabbing co-worker in Brooklyn

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip