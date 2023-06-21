A person driving a motorized scooter was struck by a vehicle in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Tuesday.

Person driving motorized scooter struck by vehicle in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vehicle crashed into a motorized scooter in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

The operator of the motorized scooter was transported to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver suffered minor head injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The accident happened at the intersection of Metropolitan and Morgan Avenues.

After the accident, the driver remained on the scene.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

