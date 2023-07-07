Patients were moved to unaffected parts of the hospital after a fire broke out inside Mount Sinai on the Upper East Side.

2-alarm fire burns through part of Mount Sinai Hospital on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned in a portion of Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 12:50 a.m. on the Upper East Side.

Most patients were told to stay in their rooms as firefighters put out the blaze.

Some had to be moved to unaffected sections of the hospital.

Employees and others were ushered outside.

It apparently started as an electrical fire in a sub-cellar.

Four people were being checked out at the scene for minor injuries.

Madison Avenue from 97th Street to 102nd Street is closed for FDNY activity. You can use Park or 5th Avenue as an alternative.

