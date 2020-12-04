Giant bronze eagle stolen from Mount Sinai park

MOUNT SINAI, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are trying to figure out who would steal a four-foot-tall bronze eagle statue.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives say the statue was stolen from Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai last month.The eagle was apparently taken on November 13 sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.The granite base was damaged during the theft.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.----------