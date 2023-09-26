Mount Sinai West, Oula celebrate 1,000th baby delivery in partnership

Mount Sinai Director of Labor and Delivery Desmond Sutton joined the Eyewitness News Morning's @10 team to talk about this holistic approach to pregnancy and delivery.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mount Sinai West and Oula are celebrating their 1,000th baby delivery.

The New York City hospital and the maternity clinic first partnered in 2021.

Oula features midwifery care that promotes a holistic and wellness approach to pregnancy and delivery.

Oula performs its deliveries inside the hospital setting of Mount Sinai West where patients have access to any obstetrics care they may need throughout the birthing process.

An overall push for greater access in birthing care is also driven by city and nationwide initiatives, like Mayor Eric Adams' call to reduce maternal and infant health inequities in New York City.

Mount Sinai Director of Labor and Delivery Dr. Desmond Sutton joined the Eyewitness News Morning's @10 team to talk about the partnership with Oulu and about what the hospital is doing to improve the care of mothers and babies.

Dr. Desmond Sutton is the twin brother of of ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.