3-alarm fire burns through apartment building in Mount Vernon, dozens homeless

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

3-alarm fire burns through Mount Vernon apartment building

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Mount Vernon apartment building that went up in flames Monday evening and left dozens homeless reignited in a third alarm blaze Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the large building on Highland Avenue at 6 p.m. Monday, leaving 20 families homeless.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and one resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished but reignited at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy flames shot through the roof, forcing firefighters to return.

The building was under renovation, but it is unknown if that contributed to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

ALSO READ | Election Day: All eyes on NYC mayor, NJ governor races ; What to know

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount vernonwestchester countyfireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News