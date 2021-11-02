3-alarm fire burns through apartment building in Mount Vernon, dozens homeless

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Mount Vernon apartment building that went up in flames Monday evening and left dozens homeless reignited in a third alarm blaze Tuesday morning.The fire started in the large building on Highland Avenue at 6 p.m. Monday, leaving 20 families homeless.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and one resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.The fire was extinguished but reignited at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.Heavy flames shot through the roof, forcing firefighters to return.The building was under renovation, but it is unknown if that contributed to the fire.The cause is still under investigation.----------