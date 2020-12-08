MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department received a call around 4:55 p.m. for a house fire on the corner of East Prospect Avenue and Hudson Avenue.
They say a 92-year-old woman was killed due to smoke inhalation and heat.
In addition, officials say one firefighter was injured after falling down the stairs.
There is no word yet on his condition.
The fire which extended to a second alarm was placed under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
92-year-old woman killed, firefighter injured in Mount Vernon house fire
