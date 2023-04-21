New cruise ship MSC Meraviglia arrives at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

Officials say the ship will bring more than 10,000 full time-equivalent jobs to the cruise terminal. Crystal Cranmore has details.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A brand new cruise ship has made a grand entrance into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.

The MSC Meraviglia arrived at its new home port on Thursday morning, ready to launch year round sailings from Brooklyn.

Just last month, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal was used to house asylum seekers. The MSC Meraviglia will be the first cruise line here all year long.

Dreaming of a vacation? This ship will offer trips to the Bahamas, Florida, Bermuda, and Canada, among other destinations.

City leaders say this ship is an job and tourism opportunities for thousands in New York City.

The mayor is expecting an economic boom of $102 million dollars a year in spending from tourists.

"We're anticipating 219,000 passengers arriving in NYC per year," Mayor Adams said. "Anytime we have international travelers, spend money, spend money, spend money."

The news of the ship is exciting for many, but the terminal itself was the subject of controversy when migrants were first moved there as a temporary shelter.

The hope was to ease the strain on city shelters, but some advocates were not happy with the conditions. They were compared to detention centers.

Officials say their plan was always to move the men when cruise season started. Those migrants went to new relief centers in Bushwick and Times Square.

The ship's first voyage from Brooklyn is Saturday.

