3 New Yorkers file a class-action lawsuit against the MTA over accessibility issues

The suit accuses the agency of violating the city's human rights law by not eliminating vertical and horizontal gaps of several inches.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Three New Yorkers with disabilities have filed a class-action lawsuit against the MTA.

They're demanding that the MTA fix the gaps between subway trains and station platforms that can challenge riders who are blind or use a wheelchair.

An MTA spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.

