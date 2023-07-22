The MTA says it has been using artificial intelligence to help monitor fare evasion in several subway stations across New York City.

MTA is using AI to track fare evasion at seven stations across NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA says its been using artificial intelligence to help monitor fare evasion in several subway stations across New York City.

The agency's May report, which was published online by the MTA, confirms that AI was used at seven stations across the city in May to track unpaid entries. Officials are using that data to compare the figures to paid fares.

According to the report, more than 50% of subway evasion consists of people walking in through the emergency gate.

That figure is followed by 20% that jump or climb over the turnstile, 16% of those that slip through the gaps and 12% that duck under the turnstile.

Also included in the report is that the largest spike of evasions typically takes place between 3-4 p.m., with smaller spikes occurring during the morning rush hours.

The agency estimates it lost $690 million to fare evasions last year.

The MTA expects the surveillance technology to be "expanded this year to approximately two dozen more stations," according to the report.

This report comes after the MTA Board approved subway and bus fare hikes on Wednesday, prompting the first increase since 2019 and the first in the base subway and base fare since 2015.

As part of the decision, subway and bus fares will increase from $2.75 to $2.90 on August 20.

