Anthony Carlo reports on the MTA budget meeting from outside City Hall.

MTA set to hold budget hearing in plea for more funding amid calls for expanded service

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA will hold a budget hearing to make its case to get more funding.

It comes after City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called for an extension to the city's Fair Fares program.

But some question if the MTA can afford it.

On Thursday, riders are expected to rally for more frequent buses and trains ahead of this budget hearing, and what they want is going to cost a pretty penny.

The funding they are calling for includes $300 million for more frequent public transit.

City council representatives are expected to join the protest, urging leaders in Albany to build on Governor Kathy Hochul's MTA funding proposal.

It's one that has the city scrounging for money. This funding includes investing in more frequent trains and buses to build ridership, improving safety, delivering equity, and tackling climate change.

This all comes head of the city council transportation committee's preliminary budget hearing, as state budget negotiations heat up.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said a couple weeks ago, the MTA is in a big hole, $2.5 billion, and the impact could hit riders hard without a bailout.

"If we don't get want we want out of Albany what we need, very quickly, we have to start moving on the ugly fronts we don't want to be active on, which is major fare hikes, major service cuts, and layoffs," he said.

Transit Authority President Richard Davey will testify before the city council, as the council looks for more money for transit.

Mayor Eric Adams has already said the city is going to have a tough time affording what the state is budgeting for transit.

