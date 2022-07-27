MTA Board's budget meeting will focus on ways to increase subway ridership to avoid "fiscal cliff"

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA board will meet Wednesday to go over its budget predictions as it struggles to get riders back.

The budget meeting comes after consultants released projections earlier this week showing the MTA could "go off a fiscal cliff" by 2024.

That would mean dramatic service cuts, fare hikes, and layoffs.

The MTA was expecting to see ridership at 77% of pre-pandemic levels by this year but is only at about 60% now.

Many straphangers say they still don't feel safe in the subway system as MTA officials continue to focus on turnstile hopping and other petty crimes in hopes it will deter criminals.

