2 innocent people hurt on MTA bus when gunfire breaks out on Queens street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10930286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Marist poll conducted shows 59% of New Yorkers believe Governor Cuomo should resign following the attorney general's report.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Bullets from a shooting on a Queens street struck an MTA bus, injuring two passengers.It happened around 9:05 a.m. on 148 Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.The gunman was taking aim at a man on Jamaica Avenue when his bullets hit a Q8 bus.The gunman missed his target, but the bullets went through a bus window and hit two men, ages 20 and 66.The injured men were struck in their arms and are expected to survive.There is a bullet hole in the window of the bus.The 43-year-old gunman fled and was quickly apprehended. Charges against him are pending.----------