2 innocent people hurt on MTA bus when gunfire breaks out on Queens street

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Bullets from a shooting on a Queens street struck an MTA bus, injuring two passengers.

It happened around 9:05 a.m. on 148 Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.

The gunman was taking aim at a man on Jamaica Avenue when his bullets hit a Q8 bus.

The gunman missed his target, but the bullets went through a bus window and hit two men, ages 20 and 66.



The injured men were struck in their arms and are expected to survive.

There is a bullet hole in the window of the bus.

The 43-year-old gunman fled and was quickly apprehended. Charges against him are pending.

