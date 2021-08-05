2 innocent people hurt on MTA bus when gunfire breaks out on Queens street

It happened around 9:05 a.m. on 148 Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.
The gunman was taking aim at a man on Jamaica Avenue when his bullets hit a Q8 bus.
The gunman missed his target, but the bullets went through a bus window and hit two men, ages 20 and 66.
The injured men were struck in their arms and are expected to survive.
There is a bullet hole in the window of the bus.
The 43-year-old gunman fled and was quickly apprehended. Charges against him are pending.
