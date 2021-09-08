68-year-old woman struck, killed by MTA bus in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 68-year-old woman was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the Bronx Tuesday night.Police say the victim was crossing the street when she was struck and killed by the bus in front of 2500 Johnson Ave around 8:30 p.m.She was pronounced dead on the scene.Police say the bus stayed on the scene.No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.----------