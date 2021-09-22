Coronavirus Update NYC: MTA cracking down on face mask enforcement as compliance dips

Compliance was near-universal earlier in the coronavirus pandemic when ridership was way down.
Now, compliance on the subways is about 87%, according to the MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren.
"It's good but it's not great and we want to move up to 100%," Warren said.
Riders will get one warning from MTA Police to wear a mask, and if they don't, they will get a summons.
"We just want you to wear a mask," MTA Police Chief Joe McGrann said.
In recent months the MTA has issued a mere 41 summonses for noncompliance with mask requirements. Warren put recalcitrant passengers on notice that that is about to change.
"We're going to start handing out summonses more frequently," Warren said.
The MTA is also happy to hand out a mask, more than 25,000 have been given to riders without one.
