MTA unveils wider fare gates to improve accessibility, decrease fare evasion

The new gates are located at Sutphin Boulevard to Archer Avenue in Queens.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA unveiled new wider fare gates to make their system more accessible.

The new gates are now in place at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station in Jamaica, Queens.

They'll also be at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The changes will make it easier for customers with disabilities, young children and tourists to enter the subway.

The new faregates replace the emergency exit gate at that end of the station, which was a major contributor to subway fare evasion.

"New York City Transit's North Star is improving the customer experience, and we are doing just that at Sutphin Blvd by introducing new, easier to access, fare gates and by opening our 14th Customer Service Center," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. "Customers traveling to and from JFK with their luggage, commuters transferring from the LIRR at Jamaica, and local commuters can look forward to faster, more accessible journeys, and a more welcoming station environment."

"With a direct link to the AirTrain the Sutphin Boulevard - Archer Av - JFK Airport subway station is often visitors' first introduction to New York, making it a perfect spot for a new customer service center and wide aisle fare gates," said MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. "The station agents at the center will help both first time customers

Gates will also be coming soon to 34th Street-Penn Station and another station in Queens.

