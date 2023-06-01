Transit worker honored after rescuing man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

MTA employee Angel Oquendo is being honored after saving a man who was pushed onto the subway tracks in front of an oncoming train.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An MTA hero was honored Thursday night after jumping into action to save a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn seconds before a trained pulled in.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the 25th Street, R stop in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn.

It started as a fight on the platform. It's not quite clear what it was about but the suspect shoved the victim onto the tracks as Angel Oquendo was doing the job he's done for transit for 16 years. He was cleaning a piece of glass on the platform when he watched the argument turn into a shove.

The victim fell onto the track bed with a train pulling in and that's when Oquendo jumped in to help.

"I looked at the gentleman. He was in shock that he saw the train coming as well," Oquendo said. "So, I just told him, give me your arm. He gave me his arm. I picked him up. I asked him if he was hurting in any kind of way. He told me no. No scratches, he didn't want to fill out a report. So, I went about my business as a regular day after that."

"It's a testimony to how we dedicate our lives day in and day out with our hard work and dedication and how much we mean to New York City," said Richard Davis, President of TWU Local 100. "And we will continue to do so and want to make sure our members -- all our members are heroes."

It's not the first time Oquendo has been recognized as a hero. He received a commendation from Governor Kathy Hochul after he helped passengers escape the mass shooting which also took place in Sunset Park.

He's been a good luck charm to this part of Brooklyn.

The police did quickly catch the suspect in this incident. Charles Williams, 27, was charged with reckless endangerment and assault.

As for the victim, he suffered no injuries.

