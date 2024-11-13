MTA Hero: Carl Lee helps minority and disadvantaged businesses for 30 years

Contract Compliance Manager Carl Lee is being honored as this week's MTA Hero.

MTA Hero Carl Lee oversees disadvantaged businesses Contract Compliance Manager Carl Lee is being honored as this week's MTA Hero.

MTA Hero Carl Lee oversees disadvantaged businesses Contract Compliance Manager Carl Lee is being honored as this week's MTA Hero.

MTA Hero Carl Lee oversees disadvantaged businesses Contract Compliance Manager Carl Lee is being honored as this week's MTA Hero.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The hero this week is Carl Lee. He is a Contract Compliance Manager in the MTA's Department of Diversity and Civil Rights Contract Compliance Unit.

Carl has 30 years of experience working with Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOB).

He is responsible for monitoring the participating businesses and ensuring their goals are met.

He says he enjoys working with business owners to help them enhance their businesses and work with the MTA to take advantage of opportunities to help them grow.

The unit oversees approximately 1,300 contracts.

For more information business owners can visit: Minority, Disadvantaged, and Veteran Businesses.

This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to See No Evil Pizza which is located at the 50th Street station's downtown no. 1 train stop.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.