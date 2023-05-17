MTA Hero Louis Ostrowski keeps Metro-North running smoothly as radio maintainer

Louis even designed and built a new controller that delivers real-time changes and announcements to people attending Yankee games. Heather O'Rourke has more.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Louis Ostrowski, a radio maintainer with Metro-North.

There's no such thing as a typical day for Louis. He handles everything from the maintenance of the big boards at Grand Central Station, to the repairing of hand-held radios for conductors.

He even designed and built a new controller that delivers real-time changes and announcements to people attending Yankee games.

Fans taking Metro-North to Yankee Stadium will reap the benefits of this MTA Hero's work.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.