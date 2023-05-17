MTA Hero Louis Ostrowski keeps Metro-North running smoothly as radio maintainer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Louis Ostrowski, a radio maintainer with Metro-North.
There's no such thing as a typical day for Louis. He handles everything from the maintenance of the big boards at Grand Central Station, to the repairing of hand-held radios for conductors.
He even designed and built a new controller that delivers real-time changes and announcements to people attending Yankee games.
Fans taking Metro-North to Yankee Stadium will reap the benefits of this MTA Hero's work.
