MTA Hero stops panhandler from scamming and intimidating passengers

Station Supervisor Sabuj Shill didn't hesitate when he saw something fishy.
He was working at the 23rd Street F station when he saw a panhandler holding the gate open and charging people to go through.
He called the MetroCard Fraud Task Force and that eventually led to the panhandler's arrest.
The MTA says Shill's actions went above and beyond his day-to-day duties.
