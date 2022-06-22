Traffic

MTA Hero stops panhandler from scamming and intimidating passengers

By Eyewitness News
MTA Hero: Station supervisor stops panhandler from intimidating subway riders

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero helped stop subway customers from being intimidated and scammed.

Station Supervisor Sabuj Shill didn't hesitate when he saw something fishy.

He was working at the 23rd Street F station when he saw a panhandler holding the gate open and charging people to go through.



He called the MetroCard Fraud Task Force and that eventually led to the panhandler's arrest.

The MTA says Shill's actions went above and beyond his day-to-day duties.

