MTA expanding service on N and R trains; no more 'rarely' or 'never' trains, officials say

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA says it is expanding midday service on the N and R subway lines to reduce wait times to about four minutes.

"By improving service, by running trains more frequently, no longer will have to tell riders that they have to wait for the 'rarely train,' or wait for the 'never train.' This is going to be a game changer," said New York State Senator Andrew Goundares, (D) 26th District. "Evidence has shown that the way to bounce back public transit is not to cut more public transit, it's to give riders more options,"

The N and R subway lines run through Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

The change comes after the MTA added service on the G, J, M, 1, 6, and C lines.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey says New York is improving service at a time when other major cities are looking at cuts and layoffs.

