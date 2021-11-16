Kathy Hochul: MTA to avoid immediate fare hikes, service cuts

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill is providing funding for the region so the cuts and hikes are not needed right away.
"This is really affecting people's ability to just put food on the table, and I'm really excited to say that we will not have to raise the fares or have any service cuts -- the service cuts that were planned for 2023-2024 are now off the table for MTA commuters," Hochul said.
Hochul revealed the news at Albany Airport in advance of her traveling to the infrastructure bill signing Monday afternoon in Washington D.C.
The MTA says there will be no fare hikes for at least six months.
There will also be no service cuts through 2024.
