MTA gets $6B grant, largest lump sum in Federal Transit Administration's history

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Senator Charles Schumer announced Wednesday that the MTA would be receiving a $6 billion lump sum grant for the subway system, the largest ever awarded in the Federal Transit Administration's history.Schumer said the money -- the exact amount being $6,192,134,734 -- will save the subway system from what he called its once COVID-catalyzed brink of death.In total, the MTA has been more than $14 billion in support during the pandemic, as plummeting ridership numbers decimated the agency's revenues.Schumer was expected to detail what these dollars will support and just how critical they are to keeping the overall transit ecosystem in New York alive.Aside from supporting riders and the economy, Schumer said the federal transit relief will help prevent the furloughing of MTA employees, potentially thousands.In addition, the federal relief will help planned capital spending needed to improve the system continue.This is breaking news. The story will be updated as more details become available.----------