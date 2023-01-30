MTA reporting record high on-time buses, subways and trains

In January, subways were on-time 85% of the time while the LIRR ran on-time 96% of the time and a near-perfect 97% for Metro-North. N.J. Burkett has the story.

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- As more people return to work, the MTA has some good news for people who use public transportation.

The subway's on-time performance is the best in a decade with buses, subways, and the LIRR reporting fewer delays.

Riders have noticed that their trains are arriving on schedule and that they're getting where they need to go, on-time most of the time.

"I've lived in New York City my whole life," one straphanger said. "It's the best that it's ever been."

The MTA released its latest on-time performance data for the subways and the commuter rail lines.

"This is the best performance ever by our commuter railroads except for at the very height of COVID," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said. "When dare I say, nobody was riding. This is historic."

Welcome news for the agency which is still struggling to attract roughly one-third of riders who have yet to return since the pandemic.

Officials say the average speed for buses is now 2% faster, despite more traffic in the city's streets.

The MTA confirmed today that Wi-Fi service has been eliminated onboard buses, after six years. Of the 1.4 million daily riders, barely 33,000 actually used it.

The decision will save the agency just over $3 million a year.

"Our customers told us what they thought of it-they didn't use it," Lieber said. "Only a tiny percentage of our customers were using it and we don't want to waste money."

Expanding Wi-Fi underground is another matter.

MTA officials say the entire subway system-all 418 miles of tracks and tunnels-will have WiFi within 10 years.

