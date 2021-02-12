New York MTA transit workers demand new anti-spitting law

Dozens of workers, many of them victims, were in attendance.
The most recent incident involved a bus driver in Brooklyn who was spit on before being knocked out by a wooden plank.
The driver is now recovering at home with 11 stitches to his finger and staples to his head.
The MTA Labor Coalition is calling on the state to amend the penal law to make spitting, kicking, shoving, and other physical contact with transit workers the misdemeanor crime of aggravated assault.
Right now, spitting is just a violation that at most can result in a fine.
A misdemeanor can result in an arrest and jail time, and the officials say the change is needed to provide real consequences and a deterrent effect for transit worker abuse.
Union leaders also announced that all five district attorneys in New York City have provided statements of support legislation that would make spitting at a transit worker a crime.
Transit workers were spit at more than 200 times last year, and more than 200 times the year before.
MTA officials have already said they support stricter penalties.
"This is appalling and unacceptable," MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said.
The MTA is also begging the city for help and for more patrols and assistance with mental illness.
