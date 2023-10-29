Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash previously arrested in 2015 for fatal hit-and-run

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Queens.

Just before 3 p.m., a 33-year-old man driving a Hyundai Genesis allegedly struck multiple vehicles and a 14-year-old pedestrian.

Michael Moreno, of Dutchess County, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a collision at 47th Street and Queens Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl with trauma to her head.

Eight people, including the 14-year-old, were brought to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moreno was also arrested in 2015 in connection with a fatal hit and run in the Bronx. Gabriela Aguilar Valinos, 27, was killed while riding her bike home from work.

Moreno served six years in prison for the deadly hit-and-run.

