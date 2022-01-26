Artist creates paintings of fallen officers to help NYPD, community heal

Portrait artist and muralist Kenny Altidor pours his emotions into his paintings, meticulously- stroke by stroke.
"I'm hurt, I'm hurt, we lost somebody like that very sad," Altidor said. "As an artist, the one thing I've got is the brush, and to give a small token of appreciation to the family of Officer Rivera, to the NYPD and also to the community."
Altidor is especially drawn to Officer Jason Rivera's promise to improve relationships between police and young people and families.
His own 10-year-old son wants to be a police officer.
"I'm using my platform, my talent that God gave me to give back number one, and bridge the gap between the community and cops," Altidor said. "I remember when they were throwing water at the cops, I put something together where we don't throw water at the cops, we washed their cars - and kids were involved."
He likes to turn things around.
On the back of the canvas of Officer Rivera, fellow police officers from the 32 Precinct were invited to write something personal in solidarity.
And now, another canvas is being painted, that of fallen Officer Wilbert Mora, Officer Rivera's partner.
Heartbroken that we have now lost two young officers, Altidor's message is this:
"The whole idea is to keep the hero, to keep the keep memories alive, to let the world know they are heroes."
