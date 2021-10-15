Community & Events

Artists hope to bring people together with large scale murals in Brooklyn

By
Artists hope to bring people together with large murals in NYC

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The artists working on two large-scale murals in Brooklyn talk about what inspired these works of art.

"The streets are our museums," Victor Quinonez said.

The canvas is the walls of the city. The murals are in your face, they're large and prominent, and that is the point and why Victor Quinonez is participating in Murals for the Movement.

"We wanted to create stories on walls, murals that really support the communities that we reflect ourselves," Quinonez said.

His work is called 'Back to the Essence, Brooklyn,' and reflects the diaspora -- a tribute Stephanie Farmer is thrilled to see in her neighborhood.

"Showing the different of who we are -- the Spanish, the Black ... everybody that's why we have a community," resident Stephanie Farmer said.

Another work is by Cey Adams. It's called 'Love.'

"The idea is we're coming off a pandemic, I wanted to create something that was uplifting and bright and makes people feel good," he said.

With bright colors it does just that. The mural project began last year following the death of George Floyd.
The goal is to spark a dialogue and give underrepresented artists a platform.

"For me anyway, it's just about connecting. It's not necessarily a political statement, just a way of connecting people and bringing people together," Adams said.

Each artist has their own approach, and their own story to tell.

"I feel a lot of people see themselves when they see this mural -- they see their children or their family, they see beauty, black excellence. They get to see a perspective that they don't often get to see in public art," Quinonez said.

Murals for the Movement is one of 12 projects funded through the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund and will be on full display to the public beginning November 4 and will remain through the spring.


