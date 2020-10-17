Museum of Natural History says hackers accessed personal information in data breach

The museum reports that the information included things like contact information, demographics, and prior donations.
ALSO READ | Cybercrime on the rise: tips for staying safe online
They say hackers did not access anything related to credit cards or bank accounts.
The breach occurred between February and May.
The museum says the system is run by a company called 'Blackbaud,' and that the company has no reason to believe the cybercriminal shared any data that it may have accessed.
Blackbaud also said they have hired a third-party security service to monitor for indications that any information was released.
ALSO READ | Cyberattacks in New Jersey hack virtual classrooms with pornography, threats against teachers
https://abc7ny.com/education/nj-cyber-attacks-hack-virtual-learning-with-porn-threats-against-teachers/6419152/
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip