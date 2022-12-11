Religious leaders in Middlesex County to stand with Muslim community after series of hateful acts

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A rally is set for Sunday in New Jersey to condemn a recent series of anti-Muslim incidents.

Religious leaders will stand in solidarity at the Muslim Center of Middlesex County, following what they say are targeted messages at four area mosques.

The four Islamic centers that were targeted were the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway, Masjid al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in Fords.

"Places of worship must be respected and treated as safe sanctuaries," Dr. Atif Nazir of Islamic Circle of North America's Council for Social Justice said.

Last month, a truck with a billboard displaying images of the deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai drove past the Islamic Centers.

Leaders believe whoever sent the trucks are blaming anyone of the Muslim faith for those attacks.

The FBI and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the string of hateful acts.

