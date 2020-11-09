5 New Jersey MVC locations closed due to COVID-19

This latest case is at the state's regional MVC center in Trenton.
Officials say the employee was last there last Thursday.
The facility will reopen next Friday.
Facilities in West Deptford, Oakland, Paterson, and Runnemede are also closed right now.
Just last week, several MVC locations stopped allowing walk-ins, switching to an appointment-only system.
The following MVC Vehicle Centers are now appointment-only:
--Cherry Hill
--Hazlet
--Jersey City
--Lakewood
--Manahawkin
--Medford
--Somerville
--Springfield
--Turnersville
--Wallington
Customers may go to NJMVC.gov to make an appointment.
Related: MVC sees long lines as customers wait overnight at locations across state
For the latest MVC news and updates, visit NJMVC.gov, and follow the MVC on Twitter (@NJ_MVC), Facebook (NewJerseyMVC), and Instagram (njmvc).
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: