5 New Jersey MVC locations closed due to COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A fifth New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission facility is now closed after an employee tested positive for COVID.This latest case is at the state's regional MVC center in Trenton.Officials say the employee was last there last Thursday.The facility will reopen next Friday.Facilities in West Deptford, Oakland, Paterson, and Runnemede are also closed right now.Just last week, several MVC locations stopped allowing walk-ins, switching to an appointment-only system.The following MVC Vehicle Centers are now appointment-only:--Cherry Hill--Hazlet--Jersey City--Lakewood--Manahawkin--Medford--Somerville--Springfield--Turnersville--WallingtonCustomers may go to NJMVC.gov to make an appointment.For the latest MVC news and updates, visit NJMVC.gov , and follow the MVC on Twitter (@NJ_MVC), Facebook (NewJerseyMVC), and Instagram (njmvc).