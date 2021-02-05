Business

New Jersey Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A well-known company, which makes cookies and crackers under the Nabisco brand, is closing down an historic factory in New Jersey.

Mondelez International announced Thursday that it will close its Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn, as well as a factory in Atlanta, Georgia.

They say the decision comes as the company focuses its "U.S. biscuit manufacturing footprint to better meet changing consumer needs and growth opportunities."

The Nabisco plant on Route 208 has been a staple in Bergen County. It is the largest producer of Oreos and employs 600 people.

Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso says that the smell of fresh baked cookies is a part of the town, and that those cookies represent hundreds of jobs for the residents and surrounding communities.

Thursday's decision follows Mondelez International's previous announcement, made last November, that it was considering closing its Fair Lawn and Atlanta bakeries.
"This was not an easy decision to make, but as we continue to strengthen our leadership in snacking and address changing consumer behaviors, we must focus on sites that are best positioned to meet our future needs," said Glen Walter, Executive Vice President & President, North America.

The closures of the Fair Lawn and Atlanta bakeries will move forward in a phased approach, and production is expected to end at both sites this summer.

The company will focus operations in Virginia, Chicago and Portland.

