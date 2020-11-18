coronavirus new jersey

Potential Nabisco factory shut down in New Jersey could cut 600 jobs

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A well-known cookie-making company in northern New Jersey is in talks of shutting down a factory that could cost hundreds of people their jobs.

The Nabisco plant on Route 208 is a staple in Fair Lawn.

"The first thing is coming back to Fair Lawn and smelling cookies on a nice warm day," Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso said.

Most people know the factory, which is the largest producer of Oreo cookies, makes the core of this town, which employing 600 people.

However, there was grim news this week as this factory, owned and operated by Mondelez for more than six decades, could now close next year.

"This belongs in Fair Lawn, I hope they stay," one resident said.

For the company, which owns six bakeries in total in the U.S., three of which are on the east coast, they want to downsize.

Although it's not set in stone, this is concerning for many who are already experiencing hardship during the pandemic.

"This 2020 has been a tough year and everyone, and you know, now they're finding the aspects of their job, they may lose their jobs for nothing, something's totally out of their control," Peluso said.

The mayor says this move could also have an impact on local businesses in town.

"We see a lot of guys from Nabisco and that's definitely going to affect our business," one local business owner said.

Now the governor and local leaders say talks are already in progress to keep production at home.

