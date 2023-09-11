NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is about to set a new record for the longest space mission in US history.

NASA astronaut to spend over a year in space, setting new USA record

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is about to make history in space.

He will become the American who has flown the longest space mission in U.S. History.

On Monday at around 1:30 p.m., Rubio will surpass the 355 days, 3 hours, and 45 minutes logged by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei last year.

Since Rubio is not scheduled to arrive back on Earth until September 27, he will have spent 371 days in space.

He will soon become the first American and one of only six people to spend a year in space.

