Laura Curran concedes race for Nassau County Executive to Bruce Blakeman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11193426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has more on the mayoral election.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran conceded the 2021 election to Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman Tuesday, part of a red wave that swept across Long Island in the 2021 election.The latest county had Blakeman up around 2,150 votes, with a total of 142,626 to Curran's 140,476.Curran called Blakeman Tuesday to concede the race and issued the following statement:Curran was more of a centrist Democrat who was known for working both sides of the aisle, but in the end, experts say Long Island is traditionally Republican in its infrastructure."If you look at the town structures, Oyster Bay, Hempstead, very Republican friendly with a lot of support systems there," said Dr. Craig Burnett, with the Hofstra University Political Science Department. "So it's not surprising that they can be organized pretty much all the time."Blakeman declared victory earlier this month."This isn't the party of John F. Kennedy anymore," Blakeman said. "It's the party of AOC (Alexandria Ocasio Cortez) and Bernie Sanders, and they're rejecting that."----------