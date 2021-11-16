Politics

Laura Curran concedes race for Nassau County Executive to Bruce Blakeman

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran conceded the 2021 election to Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman Tuesday, part of a red wave that swept across Long Island in the 2021 election.

The latest county had Blakeman up around 2,150 votes, with a total of 142,626 to Curran's 140,476.

Curran called Blakeman Tuesday to concede the race and issued the following statement:

"This is not the result we hoped for, but there is so much to be proud of. Four years ago, we promised to clean up the corruption and fiscal mismanagement that plagued county government, balance budgets and turn deficits into surpluses - and we did just that. My administration took on the tough fight of reassessment: transforming a broken system into one that is fair and accurate. Through strategic investments in community-based policing, my administration secured Nassau's ranking as the 'safest community in America.' And together, we overcame a global health and economic crisis - rebounding as the region hardest hit by the pandemic to the highest vaccinated county in New York State. Our county must build on this progress, while preparing for the challenges ahead. I congratulate County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman on his victory, and wish him the best as he undertakes this important work. I thank my family, my government and campaign staff, as well as the members of the business community, law enforcement, labor unions and others who extended their endorsements and support. I will forever be grateful for your partnership. I believe our long-term, shared vision for Nassau County remains in reach and I will never stop fighting for our residents. I love our county and our residents, and pledge a positive transition. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for allowing me the opportunity and the privilege to serve you these last four years."

Curran was more of a centrist Democrat who was known for working both sides of the aisle, but in the end, experts say Long Island is traditionally Republican in its infrastructure.

"If you look at the town structures, Oyster Bay, Hempstead, very Republican friendly with a lot of support systems there," said Dr. Craig Burnett, with the Hofstra University Political Science Department. "So it's not surprising that they can be organized pretty much all the time."

Blakeman declared victory earlier this month.

"This isn't the party of John F. Kennedy anymore," Blakeman said. "It's the party of AOC (Alexandria Ocasio Cortez) and Bernie Sanders, and they're rejecting that."

