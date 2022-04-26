Long Island officer honored for rescuing driver from burning car in Massapequa

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11781039" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side Investigates has more on subway crime trends across New York City.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Nassau County Police officer was honored Monday for pulling a driver out of a burning car seconds before it exploded.The incident happened last month while off-duty officer Ryan Paterson was driving on Hicksville Road in Massapequa.He stumbled upon a two-car crash and when he got closer, he saw one car's front end engulfed in flames.That's when Paterson jumped in to help just as the flames started to spread.The heroic officer was driving home from a Nassau County pipe band event.He was still in his kilt when he ran in to help.----------