Former nurse manager, former inmate charged in plot to get knife into Nassau County jail

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A former nurse manager and former inmate at Nassau County Correctional Center appeared in court Thursday, accused of promoting prison contraband and conspiracy.

Yasmin Talbot, 48, had the second highest ranking position at the jail.

It's alleged that she worked with Christopher Wright, 37, on a plan to get him a ceramic knife while he was an inmate at the facility.

Authorities say Talbot had numerous inappropriate and unauthorized conversations with Wright during hundreds of calls, in which they discussed Talbot bringing contraband into the jail and funding Wright's commissary account with a fictitious name. Talbot also allegedly gave Wright housing locations of inmates.

Prosecutors say that in a February 2023 call, Wright and Talbot allegedly discussed how to bring a ceramic blade into the facility and transfer it to Wright.

She allegedly ordered a Slice 10532 Corner Stripping Blade on Amazon and had it delivered to her home in Levittown.

Then, on February 24, Wright claimed that he had chest pains and was taken to the medical unit for treatment. It is alleged that while being treated, Talbot provided Wright with the blade.

The make and model of the blade allegedly ordered by Talbot matched a blade that was found on Wright in March.

Talbot also allegedly used her access to inmate records to look up the location of several inmates at NCCC and relayed the building, floor, and cell information to Wright using coded language, prosecutors say.

"Yasmin Talbot allegedly used her position to help an inmate gain access to a dangerous blade and confidential information on prisoner locations that posed a safety and security risk to other inmates and jail staff," District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. "Abuse of power by correctional employees and those who work in the facilities has a destabilizing effect on the jail population and creates potentially dangerous conditions. NCDA, working with our partners at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who engage in inappropriate relationships with inmates at the expense of their integrity."

It's also alleged that Talbot gave money to Wright in his commissary account and used a fake name to do so.

Talbot was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges of first-degree promoting prison contraband, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, two counts of falsifying business records, three counts of official misconduct, and conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty, and bail was set at $500 cash, $5,000 bond, and $5,000 partially secured bond.

On a pending case for aggravated DWI with a child, Talbot was remanded. She is due back in court on January 9. If convicted, Talbot faces a maximum of up to 2-1/3 to 7 years in prison.

Wright was previously indicted for promoting prison contraband. He is also charged with official misconduct and conspiracy. Wright pleaded not guilty, and bail was $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, and $50,000 partially secured bond. If convicted, Wright faces a maximum of up to 3-1/2 to 7 years in prison. He is due back in court on January 8.

"Let this be a warning to others that might consider bringing contraband into the correctional center. We will not tolerate anyone endangering the safety of the facility and anyone who does, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The safety and security of this correctional center, its staff, and the inmates are of the utmost importance," Nassau County Sheriff Anthony La Rocco said.

