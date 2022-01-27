Man sentenced to 25 years to life for attempted murder of 4 Nassau County police officers

A judge sentenced 40-year-old Duane Costa to 25 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of four Nassau County police officers.
In October of 2018, Costa tried to run away from a traffic stop in Hempstead.
He was stopped after he turned without signaling.
Prosecutors say during the stop, Costa shoved an officer and ran away dropping a gun.
As he ran, he pulled out another gun and fired shots at the officers chasing him.
The bullets narrowly missed officers as they pursued Costa on foot.
No officers were hurt.
