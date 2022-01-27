Man sentenced to 25 years to life for attempted murder of 4 Nassau County police officers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11512347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and her new son reunited with a Suffolk County officer who helped deliver and save the baby born on Christmas Eve. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has the latest.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man learned his fate for opening fire on police officers in Nassau County.A judge sentenced 40-year-old Duane Costa to 25 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of four Nassau County police officers.In October of 2018, Costa tried to run away from a traffic stop in Hempstead.He was stopped after he turned without signaling.Prosecutors say during the stop, Costa shoved an officer and ran away dropping a gun.As he ran, he pulled out another gun and fired shots at the officers chasing him.The bullets narrowly missed officers as they pursued Costa on foot.No officers were hurt.----------