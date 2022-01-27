Man sentenced to 25 years to life for attempted murder of 4 Nassau County police officers

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man learned his fate for opening fire on police officers in Nassau County.

A judge sentenced 40-year-old Duane Costa to 25 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of four Nassau County police officers.

In October of 2018, Costa tried to run away from a traffic stop in Hempstead.

He was stopped after he turned without signaling.

Prosecutors say during the stop, Costa shoved an officer and ran away dropping a gun.

As he ran, he pulled out another gun and fired shots at the officers chasing him.



The bullets narrowly missed officers as they pursued Costa on foot.

No officers were hurt.

ALSO READ | Long Island police officer reunites with mom, baby he helped deliver
EMBED More News Videos

A mother and her new son reunited with a Suffolk County officer who helped deliver and save the baby born on Christmas Eve. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has the latest.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countysentencingattempted murdershootingpolice officer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
Wake for NYPD Officer Rivera being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Man corners Queens hotel houeskeeper at gunpoint, commits lewd act
Police searching for missing NYU adjunct professor
AccuWeather: Cold calm before the storm
College student from NYC busted for selling dozens of illegal guns
Calls for MTA to test platform barriers after pushing incidents
Show More
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at helicopter crash site
Spotify says it will grant Neil Young's request to remove music
Navy discharges 23 sailors for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
Actor's viral video shines light on NYC shoplifting problem
More TOP STORIES News