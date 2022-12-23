Nassau County Police host shopping spree for homeless kids on Long Island

HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County Police Department hosted a shopping spree for homeless kids in Hewlett Thursday morning.
Nearly 100 children live with their families in shelters on Long Island.
They were treated to a shopping spree at Matty's Toy Store on Peninsula Boulevard.
Some officers were there to help the kids pick a gift.
The children were also given a $100 gift card to use for other holiday shopping.
