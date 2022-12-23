Nassau County Police host shopping spree for homeless kids on Long Island

Nearly 100 children who live with their families in shelters on Long Island got early Christmas presents.

HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County Police Department hosted a shopping spree for homeless kids in Hewlett Thursday morning.

Nearly 100 children live with their families in shelters on Long Island.

They were treated to a shopping spree at Matty's Toy Store on Peninsula Boulevard.

Some officers were there to help the kids pick a gift.

The children were also given a $100 gift card to use for other holiday shopping.

