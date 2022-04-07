Nassau County officials teach seniors how to shred and detect scammers at nursing homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11715624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A father and daughter from Illinois are lucky to be alive after they were struck by lightning at a Yankees spring training game in Florida.

LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County are helping seniors stay prepared to combat scammers targeting their pockets.Many senior citizens are getting scammed in Nassau County."They called and said my grandson was in jail," said 88-year-old Kathleen Lavin of Oceanside. "I says, 'Oh well, keep him there' because I know my grandson I had spoken to him two seconds before that."Lavin belongs to several seniors groups and scam artists are a big topic of concern lately.In fact, last week the Nassau district attorney, Anne Donnelly said a South Carolina woman nearly fell victim there."She was worried about her grandson, and sent $7,500 up to this address in Glen Cove, thankfully, with our partners in law enforcement, we were able to stop the package," Donnelly said.And that's not the only time police have come out in full force.In one case in Seaford, with the help of one very smart 73-year-old woman, they caught a scammer red-handed."We actually enjoy it now, you want to take advantage of us, we're gonna take advantage of you, we're gonna come out, put the resources into it and get you," Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Pat Ryder said.Lately, there's been a lot of calls about the war in Ukraine - yet another way scammers try to get your money. Between this, and the pandemic, they say cases have gone way up. Approximately 165 elderly scams were reported in Nassau last year. That's up from just 88 the year before.This weekend, three nursing homes in Nassau County will teach seniors about the importance of shredding all documents and detecting when scammers call.The Drive-Thru Shred Event begins on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Acceptable shredding items include paper with staples, paper clips, beige manila folders, and brown accordion folders.The three locations include:-Glen Cove Center For Rehabilitation & Emerge at Glen Cove-Excel at Woodbury for Nursing & Rehabilitation 8553 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury- Lynbrook Restorative Therapy & Nursing 243 Atlantic Ave, LynbrookAll three locations will be collecting donations of canned goods and toiletries for the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency. Guests will receive a gift while supplies last.Police say the most important thing is to always check on your elderly neighbors and don't be afraid to ask them about this and encourage them to call 9-1-1 immediately.If you would like to report a scam call (516) 571-3505.