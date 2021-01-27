coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nassau County schools to resume high-risk sports as early as next week

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County officials laid out a plan to get student-athletes back on the fields and courts during the coronavirus pandemic.

With Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement on high-risk school sports being able to resume with proper safety guidance in New York, Nassau County says their 56 independent districts can resume sports such as wrestling, basketball and competitive cheer as early as next week.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says each district will make its choice, "just as I trust families to make the best choice for their kids."

Some of the the guidelines include no more than two spectators per player and no more than 50% occupancy for indoor sports.

However, for sports like wrestling, can there be a safe choice? Even athletic officials say it's made them nervous, because masks aren't considered standard safety protocol in wrestling.

Pat Pizzarelli, of Section VII Athletics, says he is "concerned about wrestling."

This week, the CDC put out a report, citing that wrestling should be avoided during periods of high COVID transmission in a community.

School sports were canceled when COVID numbers were much lower at the start of the school year, but COVID rates have dropped 17% in Nassau County this past week -- and many say the athletes need the change.

East Rockaway Athletic Director David Barth says providing the student-athletes the opportunity to participate in a sport that many of them are looking to play at the college level is certainly an "important piece."

Officials say football and soccer are coming March 1. Other sports like baseball, lacrosse and track, are expected to be back in the spring.

