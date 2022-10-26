WATCH LIVE

Nathan Lane returns to Broadway this winter in new play "Pictures From Home"

WABC logo
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 2:42PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Actor Nathan Lane is making a return to Broadway this winter.

Lane will star in a new play called "Pictures From Home."

It's about the artistic and emotional relationship between a photographer and his aging parents.

The play is adapted from an acclaimed memoir by the same name.

Lane is a three-time Tony award winner.

He last appeared on Broadway in 2019.

