Nathan Lane returns to Broadway this winter in new play "Pictures From Home"

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Actor Nathan Lane is making a return to Broadway this winter.
Lane will star in a new play called "Pictures From Home."
It's about the artistic and emotional relationship between a photographer and his aging parents.
The play is adapted from an acclaimed memoir by the same name.
Lane is a three-time Tony award winner.
He last appeared on Broadway in 2019.
ALSO READ | Dogs show off their Halloween best in annual NYC parade
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip