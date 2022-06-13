navy

Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes

This follows three Southern California crashes in less than a week, two of which involved fatalities.
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Navy has taken a "safety pause" and grounded all non-essential flights in the wake of a series of aircraft crashes.

This follows three Southern California crashes in less than a week, two of which involved fatalities.

According to the Navy, the pause will ground all navy aircraft not deployed overseas "to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes."

Five US Marines died after a military aircraft crashed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement.

MORE: 5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in SoCal desert identified
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Marine Corps identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the Southern California desert.



Equipment recovery efforts "have begun" and an investigation into the crash involving a MV-22B Osprey is "underway."

The Marine Corps has identified the service members, all based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico; and Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California.

The week before, Lt. Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Trona, in San Bernardino County. He was flying a routine training mission at the time of the crash.

SEE ALSO: US Navy identifies pilot killed in Mojave Desert fighter jet crash
EMBED More News Videos

A U.S. Navy pilot killed after his fighter jet crashed in the Mojave Desert Friday afternoon has been identified by military officials.



A U.S. Navy helicopter also crashed in California on Thursday, injuring one member of the Navy.

All three crashes are under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californianavyhelicopter crashfatal crashmilitaryu.s. & worldmarinescrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NAVY
US Navy identifies pilot killed in Mojave Desert fighter jet crash
Navy veteran, frontline nurse get help after Hurricane Ida
In-person Fleet Week New York returns to the Big Apple
Navy sailors allowed to move off ship after recent suicides
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed, estranged husband in custody
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Man shot in NYC lobby after PlayStation buy goes bad
Jewelry store employees hurt in brazen NJ smash and grab robbery
Recession looming? Stocks tumble worldwide amid bear market growls
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status with 2022 Tony Award win
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning warmer, more humid
Rapper Roddy Ricch's gun charges dropped
Justin Bieber's NYC concerts postponed due to singer's rare syndrome
Newark native Shaq unveiling pair of community improvements
NYC Parks worker attacked inside Riverside Park on UWS
More TOP STORIES News