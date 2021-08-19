Connecticut coronavirus update: Lamont faces pushback over school mask mandate

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Connecticut (WABC) -- It was a bill signing to encourage teacher recruitment and to introduce the new state education commissioner, but for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont COVID remains the concern.On Thursday, Lamont held firm on the executive order that will require all students grades K-12 to wear masks through at least the month of September."I see the outbreaks... to work safely," Lamont said.But the decision is not a popular one among some parents.In Fairfield, police were called to a board of education committee meeting that got heated over the mask mandate.Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, nearly 65% of the population is fully vaccinated.This is why parents like Melissa Longo, who was at that board of ed meeting, say they should be given the choice of whether to mask their children."I feel like... ...over a year ago," Longo said.Still the positivity rate is on the rise and on Wednesday Fairfield county was designated as an area with high community transmission.By September 27, all 55,000 state employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing.