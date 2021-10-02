Queens street renamed in honor of historic Neir's Tavern

A street in Woodhaven was co-named in honor of Neir's Tavern.
The intersection of 78th Street at 88th Avenue will now be known as 'Neir's Tavern Way.'
The bar recently celebrated 191 years as a staple in the community.
Founded in October of 1829, the tavern was the set for memorable scenes from the 'Goodfellas' and 'Tower Heist.'
The renaming was took place at 12:30 p.m.
