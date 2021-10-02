Queens street renamed in honor of historic Neir's Tavern

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11071994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt after fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A popular and historic bar in Queens got quite the honor on Saturday.A street in Woodhaven was co-named in honor of Neir's Tavern.The intersection of 78th Street at 88th Avenue will now be known as 'Neir's Tavern Way.'The bar recently celebrated 191 years as a staple in the community.Founded in October of 1829, the tavern was the set for memorable scenes from the 'Goodfellas' and 'Tower Heist.'The renaming was took place at 12:30 p.m.----------