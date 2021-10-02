Community & Events

Queens street renamed in honor of historic Neir's Tavern

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A popular and historic bar in Queens got quite the honor on Saturday.

A street in Woodhaven was co-named in honor of Neir's Tavern.

The intersection of 78th Street at 88th Avenue will now be known as 'Neir's Tavern Way.'

The bar recently celebrated 191 years as a staple in the community.

Founded in October of 1829, the tavern was the set for memorable scenes from the 'Goodfellas' and 'Tower Heist.'

The renaming was took place at 12:30 p.m.


